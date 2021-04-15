 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: PepsiCo Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) rose 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 13.08% over the past year to $1.21, which beat the estimate of $1.12.

Revenue of $14,820,000,000 up by 6.76% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $14,550,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

PepsiCo hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 15, 2021

Time: 08:15 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.pepsico.com/investors/financial-information/quarterly-earnings/

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $148.77

Company's 52-week low was at $126.53

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.60%

Company Description

PepsiCo is one of the largest food and beverage companies globally. It makes, markets, and sells a slew of brands across the beverage and snack categories, including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Doritos, Lays, and Ruffles. The firm uses a largely integrated go-to-market model, though it does leverage third-party bottlers, contract manufacturers, and distributors in certain markets. In addition to company-owned trademarks, Pepsi manufactures and distributes other brands through partnerships and joint ventures with companies such as Starbucks. The firm segments its operations into five primary geographies, with North America (comprising Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, and North America beverages) constituting over 60% of consolidated revenue.

 

Related Articles (PEP)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
7 Stocks To Watch For April 15, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For April 15, 2021
'Halftime Report' Final Trades: PepsiCo, Marriott And More
Indian Merchants Protest Against Amazon's Alleged Preferential Treatment: Bloomberg
Earnings Outlook for PepsiCo
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com