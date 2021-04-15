BlackRock: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) decreased 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 17.73% year over year to $7.77, which beat the estimate of $7.64.

Revenue of $4,398,000,000 rose by 18.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,300,000,000.

Looking Ahead

BlackRock hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

BlackRock hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 15, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.blackrock.com%2F&eventid=3082460&sessionid=1&key=6DF700CBB8E64227BB3B1AEB6C49BCDE®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $811.38

Company's 52-week low was at $440.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.93%

Company Description

BlackRock is one of the largest asset managers in the world, with $8.677 trillion in AUM at the end of 2020. Product mix is fairly diverse, with 51% of the firm's managed assets in equity strategies, 30% in fixed income, 8% in multi-asset class, 8% in money market funds, and 3% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for around two thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's iShares ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which by our calculations account for around 80% of AUM. BlackRock is also geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the U.S. and Canada.