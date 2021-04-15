Commerce Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 152.27% over the past year to $1.11, which beat the estimate of $0.95.

Revenue of $341,793,000 up by 5.26% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $347,090,000.

Outlook

Commerce Bancshares hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Commerce Bancshares hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 15, 2021

Time: 06:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.commercebank.com/news-info/event-calendar/default.aspx

Price Action

52-week high: $83.06

52-week low: $53.59

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.04%

Company Description

Commerce Bancshares Inc. is a $22 billion regional bank that provides a diversified line of financial services, including business and personal banking, wealth management, financial planning, and investments through its affiliated companies. Commerce Bank operates in more than 200 locations in the central United States. Commerce Bancshares also has operating subsidiaries involved in mortgage banking, leasing, credit-related insurance, venture capital, and real estate activities.