Recap: JPMorgan Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2021 9:01am   Comments
Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) decreased 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 55.71% over the past year to $4.50, which beat the estimate of $3.10.

Revenue of $33,119,000,000 higher by 13.93% year over year, which beat the estimate of $30,520,000,000.

Outlook

JPMorgan Chase hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 14, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1445778&tp_key=3bdbe7a1c6

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $161.69

Company's 52-week low was at $82.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.70%

Company Overview

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

 

