Recap: JPMorgan Q1 Earnings
Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) decreased 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 55.71% over the past year to $4.50, which beat the estimate of $3.10.
Revenue of $33,119,000,000 higher by 13.93% year over year, which beat the estimate of $30,520,000,000.
Outlook
JPMorgan Chase hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Apr 14, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1445778&tp_key=3bdbe7a1c6
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $161.69
Company's 52-week low was at $82.40
Price action over last quarter: Up 10.70%
Company Overview
JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.
