Recap: Wells Fargo Q1 Earnings

Shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 31.25% year over year to $1.05, which beat the estimate of $0.70.

Revenue of $18,063,000,000 rose by 1.95% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $17,500,000,000.

Outlook

Wells Fargo hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Wells Fargo hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 14, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9wej5fnq

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $41.54

52-week low: $20.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.73%

Company Overview

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company is split into four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.