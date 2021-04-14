 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Infosys: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2021 9:02am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) fell 3.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 14.29% over the past year to $0.16, which were in line with the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $3,613,000,000 higher by 13.01% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,560,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $15,188,000,000 and $15,460,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 14, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=5985781&linkSecurityString=13ae18673d

Price Action

52-week high: $19.56

Company's 52-week low was at $8.09

Price action over last quarter: down 2.14%

Company Description

Infosys is a leading global IT services provider, with nearly 250,000 employees. Based in Bangalore, the Indian IT services firm leverages its offshore outsourcing model to derive 60% of its revenue from North America. The company offers traditional IT services offerings: consulting, managed services and cloud infrastructure services, and business process outsourcing as a service (BPaaS).

 

Related Articles (INFY)

Earnings Scheduled For April 14, 2021
Infosys Earnings Preview
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 24, 2021
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
5 US-Listed Stocks From Emerging Markets That Bode Well For 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com