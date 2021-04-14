Infosys: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) fell 3.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 14.29% over the past year to $0.16, which were in line with the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $3,613,000,000 higher by 13.01% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,560,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $15,188,000,000 and $15,460,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 14, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=5985781&linkSecurityString=13ae18673d

Price Action

52-week high: $19.56

Company's 52-week low was at $8.09

Price action over last quarter: down 2.14%

Company Description

Infosys is a leading global IT services provider, with nearly 250,000 employees. Based in Bangalore, the Indian IT services firm leverages its offshore outsourcing model to derive 60% of its revenue from North America. The company offers traditional IT services offerings: consulting, managed services and cloud infrastructure services, and business process outsourcing as a service (BPaaS).