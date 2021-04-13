Infosys Earnings Preview

On Wednesday, April 14, Infosys (NYSE:INFY) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Infosys modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.16 on revenue of $3.56 billion. In the same quarter last year, Infosys reported earnings per share of $0.14 on sales of $3.20 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 14.29%. Revenue would be up 11.35% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.14 0.12 0.14 EPS Actual 0.17 0.15 0.13 0.14 Revenue Estimate 3.38 B 3.24 B 2.94 B 3.25 B Revenue Actual 3.52 B 3.31 B 3.12 B 3.20 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Infosys are up 125.69%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Infosys is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.