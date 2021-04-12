 Skip to main content

Looking Into Riot Blockchain's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 10:57am   Comments
During Q4, Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) brought in sales totaling $5.91 million. However, earnings decreased 60.28%, resulting in a loss of $837.00 thousand. In Q3, Riot Blockchain brought in $2.46 million in sales but lost $2.11 million in earnings.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q4, Riot Blockchain posted an ROCE of -0.0%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Riot Blockchain's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Recap

Riot Blockchain reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.16/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.05/share.

 

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News

