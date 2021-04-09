 Skip to main content

Price Over Earnings Overview: Constellation Brands

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2021 10:13am   Comments
Looking into the current session, Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) is trading at $220.10, after a 1.92% drop. Over the past month, the stock decreased by 3.96%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 39.78%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently under from its 52 week high by 9.28%.

Price Candles

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E indicates that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future, and that the company is probably undervalued. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Depending on the particular phase of a business cycle, some industries will perform better than others.

Constellation Brands Inc. has a lower P/E than the aggregate P/E of 72.44 of the Beverages industry. Ideally, one might believe that the stock might perform worse than its peers, but it's also probable that the stock is undervalued.

Price Candles

Price to earnings ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors can become unable to attain key insights from trailing earnings.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PEEarnings News Intraday Update Markets

