Recap: Levi Strauss Q1 Earnings

Shares of Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 15.00% year over year to $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $1,306,000,000 declined by 13.28% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,250,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Levi Raises H1'21 Net Sales Growth Guidance To 24-25% Year Over Year, Adj. EPS $0.41-$0.42

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 08, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8tsx7i8s

Technicals

52-week high: $25.78

52-week low: $11.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.26%

Company Description

Levi Strauss & Co is involved in designing, marketing, and selling products that include jeans, casual and dresses pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories directly or through third parties and licensees for men, women, and children under Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. and Denizen brands. The company manages its business according to three regional segments: the Americas, which is the key revenue driver; Europe; and Asia.