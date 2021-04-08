 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ROCE Insights For Viper Energy Partners

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 10:25am   Comments
Share:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) reported Q4 sales of $76.32 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $28.72 million, resulting in a 191.75% decrease from last quarter. Viper Energy Partners reached earnings of $31.30 million and sales of $62.94 million in Q3.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Viper Energy Partners's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, Viper Energy Partners posted an ROCE of -0.02%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Viper Energy Partners, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Recap

Viper Energy Partners reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.12/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.01/share.

 

Related Articles (VNOM)

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Viper Energy Partners
Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2021
A Preview Of Viper Energy Partners's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com