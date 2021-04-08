Apogee Enterprises: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 23.53% over the past year to $0.63, which beat the estimate of $0.56.

Revenue of $308,612,000 declined by 8.45% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $310,220,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.10 and $2.35.

Apogee Enterprises hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 08, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qgqaikfi

Price Action

52-week high: $42.70

52-week low: $15.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.53%

Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises Inc is a manufacturer of architectural glass and metal glass framings. The company also provides building glass installation services. Its four main business segments are Architectural Framing Systems; Architectural Glass; Architectural Services and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). It generates maximum revenue from the Architectural Framing Systems segment. The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional and high-end multi-family residential buildings. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.