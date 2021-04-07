Apogee Enterprises's Earnings Outlook

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, April 08. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Apogee Enterprises's Q4 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Apogee Enterprises EPS will likely be near $0.56 while revenue will be around $310.22 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Apogee Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.51 on sales of $337.10 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 9.8%. Revenue would be down 7.97% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the Apogee Enterprises's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.69 0.30 0.20 0.35 EPS Actual 0.90 0.73 0.15 0.51 Revenue Estimate 327.41 M 314.73 M 304.52 M 335.39 M Revenue Actual 313.58 M 319.48 M 289.10 M 337.10 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Apogee Enterprises were trading at $40.59 as of April 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 104.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Apogee Enterprises is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.