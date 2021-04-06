Preview: Simply Good Foods's Earnings

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, April 07. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Simply Good Foods's Q2 earnings.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Simply Good Foods EPS is expected to be around $0.23, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $230.03 million. Simply Good Foods EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.23. Revenue was $227.10 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent 0% change in company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 1.29% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.16 0.15 0.18 EPS Actual 0.29 0.20 0.26 0.23 Revenue Estimate 209.72 M 205.14 M 208.08 M 220.90 M Revenue Actual 231.15 M 222.29 M 215.10 M 227.10 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Simply Good Foods were trading at $31.38 as of April 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 90.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Simply Good Foods is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.