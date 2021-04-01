CarMax: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) rose 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 2.31% year over year to $1.27, which beat the estimate of $1.26.

Revenue of $5,164,000,000 up by 4.07% year over year, which missed the estimate of $5,170,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

CarMax hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 01, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://investors.carmax.com/news-releases/calendar-of-events/default.aspx

Price Action

52-week high: $136.54

52-week low: $47.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 43.08%

Company Overview

CarMax sells, finances, and services used and new cars through a chain of 220 used retail stores plus two new vehicle stores. It was formed in 1993 as a unit of Circuit City and spun off into an independent company in late 2002. Used-vehicle sales account for about 85% of revenue, wholesale about 12%, and the remaining portion is composed of extended service plans and repair. In fiscal 2020, the company retailed and wholesaled 832,640 and 466,177 used vehicles, respectively.