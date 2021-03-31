Remark Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 70.00% year over year to ($0.06), which missed the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $4,769,000 up by 1734.23% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,410,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 31, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144033

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $4.72

52-week low: $0.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 68.61%

Company Description

Remark Holdings Inc delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety, and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant content and e-commerce solutions. The group operates in one segment namely Technology & Data Intelligence segment which provides products and services to customers based upon the data collected and processed by its proprietary data intelligence software.