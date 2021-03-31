Micron Technology: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 117.78% over the past year to $0.98, which beat the estimate of $0.95.

Revenue of $6,236,000,000 rose by 30.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,210,000,000.

Outlook

Q3 EPS expected between $1.55 and $1.69.

Q3 revenue expected between $6,900,000,000 and $7,300,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 31, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ckfv84v9

Price Action

52-week high: $95.75

52-week low: $39.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.55%

Company Profile

Micron historically focused on designing and manufacturing DRAM for PCs and servers. The firm then expanded into the NAND flash memory market. It increased its DRAM scale with the purchase of Elpida (completed in mid-2013) and Inotera (completed in December 2016). The firm's DRAM and NAND products tailored to PCs, data centers, smartphones, game consoles, automotives, and other computing devices.