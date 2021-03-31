 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Acuity Brands: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 8:16am   Comments
Shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) moved higher by 3.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 15.22% year over year to $2.12, which beat the estimate of $1.73.

Revenue of $776,600,000 declined by 5.78% year over year, which missed the estimate of $776,990,000.

Looking Ahead

Acuity Brands hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 31, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5m4xcjy9

Price Action

52-week high: $148.64

Company's 52-week low was at $70.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.31%

Company Profile

Acuity Brands Inc is the parent company of Acuity Brands Lighting and other subsidiaries, which provide lighting products for commercial, institutional, industrial, and residential applications. These products include luminaires, lighting controls, lighting components, and integrated lighting systems that use a combination of light sources. Customers include electrical distributors, electric utilities, retail home improvement centers, and lighting showrooms. A majority of the firms' revenue is generated in the United States.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

