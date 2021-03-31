UniFirst: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) decreased 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 6.04% year over year to $1.71, which beat the estimate of $1.67.

Revenue of $449,764,000 decreased by 3.19% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $446,410,000.

Guidance

UniFirst said it sees FY21 EPS of $7.30-$7.65 and sales of $1.793 billion-$1.803 billion.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 31, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/woncenfe

Price Action

52-week high: $258.86

Company's 52-week low was at $132.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.52%

Company Overview

UniFirst Corp provides workplace uniforms, protective clothing, and other workplace products and services to businesses in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment that accounts for the majority of the company engages in sales rents and sells clothing and non-garment items, and offers a cleaning service that delivers clean uniforms when it picks up dirty or contaminated ones. Manufacturing segment designs and manufactures uniforms and non-garment items. Specialty garments rental and cleaning segment provides specialty garments, non-garments, and cleaning services for nuclear and classroom applications. The First Aid segment provides safety supplies and pill packaging. The Corporate segment consists of various associated costs.