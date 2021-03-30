 Skip to main content

PVH: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 5:13pm   Comments
Shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 120.21% over the past year to ($0.38), which missed the estimate of ($0.34).

Revenue of $2,090,000,000 decreased by 19.65% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,120,000,000.

Looking Ahead

PVH hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $110.89

52-week low: $29.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.18%

Company Profile

PVH designs and markets branded apparel in more than 40 countries. Its key fashion categories include men's dress shirts, ties, sportswear, underwear, and jeans. PVH's leading designer brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, generate about 85% of its revenue. PVH also owns several smaller brands, including Izod, Van Heusen, and Arrow, and licenses brands from third parties. PVH distributes its clothing wholesale to retailers and through company-owned stores. The company traces its history to 1881 and is based in New York City.

 

