Apyx Medical's Earnings: A Preview

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Apyx Medical reporting a loss of $0.11 per share on revenue of $9.62 million. In the same quarter last year, Apyx Medical reported EPS of $0.16 on revenue of $8.38 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 31.25%. Sales would be up 14.77% from the year-ago period. Apyx Medical's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.21 -0.25 -0.19 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.14 -0.20 -0.16 Revenue Estimate 5.68 M 1.96 M 5.20 M 7.86 M Revenue Actual 6.95 M 4.30 M 5.00 M 8.38 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Apyx Medical were trading at $9.67 as of March 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 170.49%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Apyx Medical is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.