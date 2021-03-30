Recap: Kandi Technologies Q4 Earnings

Shares of Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) moved higher by 6.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 40.00% year over year to ($0.21), which missed the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $32,394,000 declined by 47.61% year over year, which missed the estimate of $33,100,000.

Guidance

Kandi Technologies Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 30, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144093

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $17.45

52-week low: $2.36

Price action over last quarter: down 0.58%

Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group Inc is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products, EV parts, and off-road vehicle products primarily in the Chinese market. Other product offerings include all-terrain vehicles, go-karts, utility vehicles, battery packs, motor vehicles, controllers, and air conditioning systems for vehicles. It generates revenue through EV parts and off-road vehicles. Other than its business in China, the group has minimal operations and revenues coming in from overseas too.