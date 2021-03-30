 Skip to main content

FactSet Research Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 7:17am   Comments
Shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) traded flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 6.67% year over year to $2.72, which missed the estimate of $2.74.

Revenue of $391,788,000 up by 5.95% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $391,460,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $10.75 and $11.15.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,570,000,000 and $1,585,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 30, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qgsr485m

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $363.64

Company's 52-week low was at $243.95

Price action over last quarter: down 2.13%

Company Overview

FactSet provides financial data and portfolio analytics to the global investment community. The company aggregates data from third-party data suppliers, news sources, exchanges, brokerages, and contributors into its workstations. In addition, it provides essential portfolio analytics that companies use to monitor portfolios and address reporting requirements. Buy-side clients account for 84% of FactSet's annual subscription value. In 2015, the company acquired Portware, a provider of trade execution software and in 2017 the company acquired BISAM, a risk management and performance measurement provider.

 

