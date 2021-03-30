Target Hospitality: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) fell 2.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 242.86% over the past year to ($0.10), which beat the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $51,610,000 decreased by 32.19% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $37,570,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $235,000,000 and $245,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 30, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.targethospitality.com/presentations-and-events/events-calendar/event-details/2021/Fourth-Quarter-2020-Earnings-Conference-Call/default.aspx

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $4.29

Company's 52-week low was at $0.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 60.84%

Company Overview

Target Hospitality Corp is a vertically integrated specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company provides vertically integrated specialty rental and comprehensive hospitality services including catering food services, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, on-site security, overall workforce lodge management, and laundry service. Target Hospitality serves clients in the oil, gas, mining, alternative energy, government, and immigration sectors. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Permian Basin which consists of specialty rental and vertically integrated hospitality services revenue from customers in the oil and gas industry.