 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking Into Qualcomm's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 9:21am   Comments
Share:

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) posted a 26.83% decrease in earnings from Q4. Sales, however, increased by 26.51% over the previous quarter to $8.23 billion. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Qualcomm is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. Qualcomm reached earnings of $3.45 billion and sales of $6.50 billion in Q4.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Qualcomm's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Qualcomm posted an ROCE of 0.34%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Qualcomm, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Qualcomm reported Q1 earnings per share at $2.17/share, which beat analyst predictions of $2.1/share.

 

Related Articles (QCOM)

Qualcomm Said To Be Developing Android-Based Nintendo Switch Clone
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Exclusive: Airspan's CEO On Why The Company 'Defines The Terms' Of 5G Revolution
Huawei To Charge 5G Royalties From Apple, Samsung: Bloomberg
Qualcomm's Debt Overview
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com