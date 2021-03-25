Recap: Blink Charging Q4 Earnings

Shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 118.18% year over year to ($0.24), which missed the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $2,453,000 higher by 249.69% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,580,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Blink Charging hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 25, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2468/40433

Technicals

52-week high: $64.50

52-week low: $1.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 246.60%

Company Overview

Blink Charging Co is an owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging services. The company offers both residential and commercial EV charging equipment, enabling EV drivers to easily recharge at various location types. Its principal line of products and services are Blink EV charging network (the Blink Network) and EV charging equipment (also known as electric vehicle supply equipment) and EV related services.