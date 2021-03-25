Recap: Science Applications Intl Q4 Earnings

Shares of Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 5.70% year over year to $1.67, which beat the estimate of $1.45.

Revenue of $1,717,000,000 higher by 11.49% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,780,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $6.00 and $6.25.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $7,100,000,000 and $7,300,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.saic.com%2F&eventid=2947865&sessionid=1&key=9B91565988A655DFE39AB036B26586A0®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $103.95

52-week low: $55.37

Price action over last quarter: down 1.94%

Company Overview

Science Applications International Corp provides technical, engineering and enterprise IT services primarily to the U.S. government. Specifically, the company offers engineering, systems integration and information technology for large government projects and a broad range of services with an emphasis on higher-end technology services. The company's end-to-end enterprise IT offerings span the entire spectrum of our customers' IT infrastructure. The company has five operating segments: U.S Army, U.S Navy, Other DoD, Other Federal Government and Other. Approximately all the company's revenue is earned from contracts within the U.S.