Recap: PaySign Q4 Earnings

Shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) decreased were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 80.00% over the past year to $0.01, which were in line with the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $7,253,000 declined by 25.72% year over year, which missed the estimate of $7,390,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/pays/mediaframe/43736/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $10.98

52-week low: $3.83

Price action over last quarter: down 7.14%

Company Overview

PaySign Inc is a prepaid debit card payment solutions provider as well as an integrated payment processor that has many prepaid debit cards in its portfolio. It designs and develops payment solutions, prepaid card programs, and customized payment services. Through the platform, it provides services including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service. It manages programs for many of the pharmaceutical manufacturers with co-pay assistance products designed to maximize new patient acquisition, retention, and adherence.