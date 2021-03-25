 Skip to main content

Recap: AstroNova Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2021 7:58am   Comments
Shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 163.16% over the past year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $29,438,000 decreased by 3.42% year over year, which beat the estimate of $29,190,000.

Outlook

AstroNova hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 25, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.astronovainc.com%2F&eventid=2947404&sessionid=1&key=53F2BC089B624D6811CAC52282C7E0DD&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $12.99

52-week low: $5.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.96%

Company Profile

AstroNova Inc is a player in the technology sector based in the United States. It designs, develops, manufactures and distributes a broad range of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems, including both hardware and software. The company caters to aerospace, apparel, automotive, avionics, chemicals, computer peripherals, communications, distribution, food and beverage, general manufacturing, packaging, and transportation segments of the market. The company functions through two segments; Product Identification and Testing and Measurement. The Product Identification segment accounts for the major share of revenues by offering product identification and label printer hardware, software, servicing contracts, and consumable products.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

