Recap: Viomi Technology Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Shares of Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) rose 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 27.78% over the past year to $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $289,504,000 rose by 15.72% year over year, which missed the estimate of $304,400,000.

Looking Ahead

Q1 revenue expected between $137,931,000 and $145,594,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 25, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i3fykii9

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $18.99

52-week low: $4.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 89.01%

Company Overview

Viomi Technology Co Ltd along with its subsidiaries provides Internet of Things (IoT) enabled smart home products through its platform. Products offered by the company include 21Face smart refrigerator, Viomi dishwasher, Eyebot smart range hood, VioV smart speaker, smart mirror, smart water purification systems, smart kitchen products and other smart products. It generates revenues mainly from the sales of its IoT products, consumable products and from our value-added businesses.

 

