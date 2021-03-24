Recap: KB Home Q1 Earnings

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 61.90% year over year to $1.02, which beat the estimate of $0.92.

Revenue of $1,142,000,000 up by 6.13% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,210,000,000.

Outlook

KB Home hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

KB Home hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 24, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.kbhome.com%2F&eventid=3068529&sessionid=1&key=74578A891555C1F32780E9421E205B8E®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $47.37

Company's 52-week low was at $10.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.11%

Company Description

KB Home is an American construction company that focuses on residential construction. The company builds single-family homes and communities across Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, Texas, North Carolina, and the Washington, D.C., area. KB Home operates in several markets and focuses on first-time and move-up homebuyers. The company follows a built-to-order model that offers personalized homes at attainable prices based on the market location. The company also invests in land acquisition and development to support future building activities.