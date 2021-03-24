Winnebago Industries: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) moved higher by 2.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 216.42% over the past year to $2.12, which beat the estimate of $1.41.

Revenue of $839,886,000 higher by 33.99% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $805,230,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Winnebago Industries hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 24, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i4dbh4wk

Technicals

52-week high: $87.53

Company's 52-week low was at $20.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.20%

Company Description

Winnebago Industries manufactures Class A, B, and C motor homes along with towables, customized specialty vehicles, and parts and services. With headquarters in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Winnebago has been producing recreational vehicles since 1958. Revenue was about $2.35 billion in fiscal 2020. Class A motor homes account for 31% of motorized unit sales, Class B about 41%, and Class C holds the rest. Winnebago expanded into towables in 2011 with the acquisition of SunnyBrook and acquired Grand Design in November 2016. Towables made up 82% of the firm's RV unit volume, up from 31% in fiscal 2016. The company's total RV unit volume was 45,995 in fiscal 2020. Winnebago expanded into boating in 2018 with the purchase of Chris-Craft and bought premium motorhome maker Newmar in November 2019.