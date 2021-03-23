Earnings Outlook for FreightCar America

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 24. Here is Benzinga's look at FreightCar America's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering FreightCar America have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of $0.67 on revenue of $51.20 million. FreightCar America reported a loss of $0.75 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $44.94 million.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 10.67%. Revenue would be up 13.93% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.75 -0.79 -0.81 -0.59 EPS Actual -0.82 -0.97 -1.29 -0.75 Revenue Estimate 39.85 M 29.80 M 28.50 M 45.40 M Revenue Actual 25.20 M 17.46 M 5.20 M 44.94 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 364.78%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. FreightCar America is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.