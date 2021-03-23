 Skip to main content

Recap: Neogen Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 8:51am   Comments
Shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 8.70% over the past year to $0.25, which missed the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $116,709,000 higher by 16.86% year over year, which beat the estimate of $106,750,000.

Guidance

Neogen hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Neogen hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 23, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1224/40215

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $89.32

52-week low: $52.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.41%

Company Description

Neogen Corporation, headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety. In food safety (57% of sales), Neogen performs diagnostics to detect unintended substances in food and animal feed, such as pathogens, allergens, and drug residues, for global food and feed processing companies. In animal safety (43% of sales), Neogen sells veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, disinfectants, and genomics tests for animals, including cattle, horses, and canines. Neogen is also a market leader in testing for therapeutic drugs for farm and racing animals. Sales in the United States account for 60% of total revenue, while international markets, including Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, account for the other 40% of sales.

 

