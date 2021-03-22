Newtek Business Services: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) decreased 0.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 35.29% over the past year to $0.44, which missed the estimate of $0.56.

Revenue of $14,776,000 decreased by 3.81% year over year, which beat the estimate of $13,800,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $28.63

Company's 52-week low was at $8.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 51.15%

Company Overview

Newtek Business Services Corp non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The firm's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. The company provides business solutions that are designed to help organizations to grow sales, reduce costs, and minimize risk. Its solutions include web design, domains, hosting, website security, and others.