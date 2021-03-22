 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Synnex: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2021 8:14am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Synnex (NYSE:SNX) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 42.02% over the past year to $1.89, which beat the estimate of $1.69.

Revenue of $4,939,000,000 declined by 6.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,720,000,000.

Guidance

Synnex said it sees Q2 EPS of $1.80-$2.00.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 22, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.synnex.com%2F&eventid=3072162&sessionid=1&key=2CC8029127E29096EEB9A989C0E6C039&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $164.74

52-week low: $59.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.97%

Company Overview

Synnex Corp is a provider of wholesale IT integration, distribution, and outsourcing services. The company operates in a single segment, which is technology solutions. Technology solutions distribute peripheral, IT systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software, networking, communication, & security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. Synnex distributes its products to more than 25,000 resellers, system integrators, and retailers. Its services include Systems Design and Integration Solutions, Logistics, Cloud, Online, Financing, and Marketing. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the United States of America.

 

Related Articles (SNX)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead of Fed Speakers
Earnings Scheduled For March 22, 2021
5 Stocks To Watch For March 22, 2021
5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com