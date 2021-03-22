Synnex: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Synnex (NYSE:SNX) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 42.02% over the past year to $1.89, which beat the estimate of $1.69.

Revenue of $4,939,000,000 declined by 6.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,720,000,000.

Guidance

Synnex said it sees Q2 EPS of $1.80-$2.00.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 22, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.synnex.com%2F&eventid=3072162&sessionid=1&key=2CC8029127E29096EEB9A989C0E6C039®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $164.74

52-week low: $59.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.97%

Company Overview

Synnex Corp is a provider of wholesale IT integration, distribution, and outsourcing services. The company operates in a single segment, which is technology solutions. Technology solutions distribute peripheral, IT systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software, networking, communication, & security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. Synnex distributes its products to more than 25,000 resellers, system integrators, and retailers. Its services include Systems Design and Integration Solutions, Logistics, Cloud, Online, Financing, and Marketing. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the United States of America.