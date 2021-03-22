 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Recap: So-Young Intl Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2021 7:20am   Comments
Shares of So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) moved higher by 5.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 44.44% year over year to $0.05, which missed the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $65,078,000 higher by 26.49% year over year, which missed the estimate of $65,980,000.

Looking Ahead

Q1 revenue expected between $49,000,000 and $50,600,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 22, 2021

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ns39i6ju

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $17.40

Company's 52-week low was at $8.03

Price action over last quarter: down 7.40%

Company Description

So-Young International Inc is an online destination for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services in China. Its business model comprises three integrated components: professional content and its distribution through social media networks and its targeted media platforms in China, a social community characterized by signature user-generated content, and Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. It generates revenues from information services fees and reservation services fees from medical aesthetic service providers.

 

