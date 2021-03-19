Recap: Embraer Q4 Earnings

Shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 93.86% year over year to ($0.07), which beat the estimate of ($0.32).

Revenue of $1,841,000,000 declined by 11.70% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,660,000,000.

Outlook

Embraer hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Embraer hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $10.69

Company's 52-week low was at $3.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 88.68%

Company Profile

Embraer SA based in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Embraer manufactures regional aircraft, business jets, and defense and security products. The company also offers a range of services to support its installed base of hardware. Its defense and security business is currently focused on developing the KC-390 military transport aircraft. The company also produces aircraft systems and structural components. It operates through the following segments; Commercial Aviation; Defense andSecurity; Executive Jets and Service and Support.