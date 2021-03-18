Scholastic: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 58.82% year over year to ($0.14), which beat the estimate of ($0.75).

Revenue of $277,500,000 decreased by 25.66% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $279,900,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Scholastic hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 18, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7oxmdg2a

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $34.35

Company's 52-week low was at $18.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.57%

Company Profile

Scholastic Corp is an American publishing and education media company that focuses on books and educational material for schools, teachers, parents, and children. The company is one of the world's largest publishers of children's books and also owns the exclusive rights to various books, including Harry Potter and The Hunger Games. Some of the company's original titles include Clifford the Big Red Dog, Goosebumps, and The Magic School Bus.