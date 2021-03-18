 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Duluth Holdings Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2021 8:59am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) rose 3.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 10.67% year over year to $0.67, which missed the estimate of $0.72.

Revenue of $255,960,000 declined by 1.42% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $274,070,000.

Looking Ahead

Duluth Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Duluth Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 18, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?linkSecurityString=78449&confirmationNumber=10152542

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $17.30

Company's 52-week low was at $2.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 46.71%

Company Description

Duluth Holdings Inc is an apparel brand in the United States. It offers shirts, pants, and casual wear for men and women under brands like Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly and Duluth Trading company. The company has two revenue generating segments which are Direct and Retail. Direct, which secures higher revenue of the two, comprises primarily of an e-commerce business. The retail, on the other hand, refers to retail store operations.

 

Related Articles (DLTH)

Earnings Scheduled For March 18, 2021
Duluth Holdings's Earnings: A Preview
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com