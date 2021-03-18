Recap: Redhill Biopharma Q4 Earnings

Shares of Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) rose 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 333.33% year over year to ($0.07), which beat the estimate of ($0.24).

Revenue of $21,461,000 rose by 1249.75% year over year, which missed the estimate of $26,030,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Redhill Biopharma hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 18, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vniamvcb

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $11.52

52-week low: $3.26

Price action over last quarter: down 2.44%

Company Overview

Redhill Biopharma Ltd is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on gastrointestinal diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults, Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults, and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its key clinical late-stage development programs include RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-204, for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; RHB-102 (Bekinda) with positive results from a first Phase 3 study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; Opaganib (Yeliva); RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation and RHB-107, a Phase 2-stage serine protease inhibitor targeting cancer and inflammatory gastrointestinal diseases.