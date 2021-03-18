 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Redhill Biopharma Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2021 8:18am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) rose 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 333.33% year over year to ($0.07), which beat the estimate of ($0.24).

Revenue of $21,461,000 rose by 1249.75% year over year, which missed the estimate of $26,030,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Redhill Biopharma hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 18, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vniamvcb

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $11.52

52-week low: $3.26

Price action over last quarter: down 2.44%

Company Overview

Redhill Biopharma Ltd is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on gastrointestinal diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults, Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults, and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its key clinical late-stage development programs include RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-204, for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; RHB-102 (Bekinda) with positive results from a first Phase 3 study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; Opaganib (Yeliva); RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation and RHB-107, a Phase 2-stage serine protease inhibitor targeting cancer and inflammatory gastrointestinal diseases.

 

Related Articles (RDHL)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Translate Bio's Cystic Fibrosis Study Disappoints, Adverum Nominates Directors, Gain Therapeutics To Debut On Nasdaq
Earnings Scheduled For March 18, 2021
Earnings Preview for Redhill Biopharma
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down 1.5%; Communication Systems Shares Spike Higher
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com