Commercial Metals: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) decreased 4.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 24.53% over the past year to $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.59.

Revenue of $1,462,000,000 up by 9.02% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,460,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Commercial Metals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 18, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cmc/mediaframe/43838/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $30.56

52-week low: $10.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.73%

Company Overview

Commercial Metals operates steel mills, steel fabrication plants, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland. The company primarily manufactures rebar and structural steel, which are key product categories for the nonresidential construction sector.