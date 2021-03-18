 Skip to main content

Titan Machinery: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2021 7:33am   Comments
Shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 1050.00% over the past year to $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $436,678,000 up by 24.42% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $369,600,000.

Looking Ahead

Titan Machinery said it sees FY22 EPS of $1.25-$1.45.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 18, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143664

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $30.00

Company's 52-week low was at $6.97

Price action over last quarter: Up 51.86%

Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc sells and services agricultural and construction equipment in the United States and Europe. The company sells and repairs agricultural equipment, including machinery and attachments for large-scale farming and home and gardening purposes, as well as construction equipment. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment which generate majority revenue distributes and sells machinery, equipment transportation, global positioning system signal subscriptions and finance products for farming operations. The Construction segment markets and trades heavy equipment for building purposes. The International segment rents out machinery and equipment for farming, construction and landscaping.

 

