Accenture: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2021 7:04am
Shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) fell 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 6.28% over the past year to $2.03, which beat the estimate of $1.90.

Revenue of $12,088,000,000 higher by 8.49% year over year, which beat the estimate of $11,830,000,000.

Outlook

Accenture sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $8.32-$8.50 and Q3 sales of $12.55B-$12.95B.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 18, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/acn/mediaframe/42614/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $271.18

52-week low: $137.15

Price action over last quarter: down 0.74%

Company Profile

Accenture is a leading global IT services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation, to procurement services, to software system integration. The company provides its IT offerings to a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture employs just under 500,000 people throughout 200 cities in 51 countries.

 

