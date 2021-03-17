Five Below: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 11.68% year over year to $2.20, which beat the estimate of $2.11.

Revenue of $858,514,000 up by 24.94% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $838,260,000.

Outlook

Q1 EPS expected between $0.56 and $0.68.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $540,000,000 and $560,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 17, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/five/mediaframe/43229/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $201.48

Company's 52-week low was at $47.53

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.40%

Company Description

Five Below is a value-oriented retailer that operated 900 stores in the United States as of the end of fiscal 2019. Catering to teen and preteen consumers, stores feature a wide variety of merchandise, the vast majority of which is priced at or below $6. The assortment focuses on discretionary items in several categories, particularly leisure (such as sporting goods, toys, and electronics; 50% of fiscal 2019 sales), fashion and home (for example, beauty products and accessories, home goods, and storage solutions; 31% of fiscal 2019 sales), and party and snack (including seasonal goods, candy, and beverages; 19% of fiscal 2019 sales). The chain had stores in 36 states as of the end of fiscal 2019.