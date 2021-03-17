 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Five Below: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2021 4:20pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 11.68% year over year to $2.20, which beat the estimate of $2.11.

Revenue of $858,514,000 up by 24.94% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $838,260,000.

Outlook

Q1 EPS expected between $0.56 and $0.68.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $540,000,000 and $560,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 17, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/five/mediaframe/43229/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $201.48

Company's 52-week low was at $47.53

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.40%

Company Description

Five Below is a value-oriented retailer that operated 900 stores in the United States as of the end of fiscal 2019. Catering to teen and preteen consumers, stores feature a wide variety of merchandise, the vast majority of which is priced at or below $6. The assortment focuses on discretionary items in several categories, particularly leisure (such as sporting goods, toys, and electronics; 50% of fiscal 2019 sales), fashion and home (for example, beauty products and accessories, home goods, and storage solutions; 31% of fiscal 2019 sales), and party and snack (including seasonal goods, candy, and beverages; 19% of fiscal 2019 sales). The chain had stores in 36 states as of the end of fiscal 2019.

 

Related Articles (FIVE)

Earnings Scheduled For March 17, 2021
What You Need To Know In Options This Week: Tesla, GameStop, Nike, CrowdStrike, FedEx And More
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Dollar Tree Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings