Duluth Holdings's Earnings: A Preview

On Thursday, March 18, Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Duluth Holdings earnings will be near $0.72 per share on sales of $274.07 million, according to analysts. Duluth Holdings EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.75. Sales were $259.65 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 4.0% decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 5.55% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.02 0.02 -0.42 0.78 EPS Actual 0.03 0.18 -0.42 0.75 Revenue Estimate 136.11 M 118.55 M 94.00 M 262.68 M Revenue Actual 135.53 M 137.38 M 109.92 M 259.65 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Duluth Holdings were trading at $15.64 as of March 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 271.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Duluth Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 09:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.