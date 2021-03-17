Pinduoduo: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) rose 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 83.33% over the past year to ($0.02), which missed the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $4,068,600,000 up by 162.49% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,960,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Pinduoduo hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Pinduoduo hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 17, 2021

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/eu7gdojb

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $212.60

52-week low: $30.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.69%

Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc provides a platform for buyers with value-for-money merchandise and fun and interactive shopping experiences. The company mobile platform offers a comprehensive selection of priced merchandise, featuring a social shopping experience that leverages social networks as an effective and efficient tool for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company's whole revenue is derived from within the People's Republic of China.