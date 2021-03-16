 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lennar: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2021 7:19pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) rose 1.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 60.63% over the past year to $2.04, which beat the estimate of $1.71.

Revenue of $5,325,000,000 higher by 18.20% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,130,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Lennar hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $95.72

52-week low was at $25.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.57%

Company Overview

After merging with CalAtlantic in February 2018, Lennar has become the largest homebuilder (by revenue) in the United States. The company's homebuilding operations target first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers mainly under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's financial-services segment provides mortgage financing and related services to its homebuyers. Miami-based Lennar is also involved in multifamily construction.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LEN)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 16, 2021
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead of Fed Meeting
5 Stocks To Watch For March 16, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For March 16, 2021
Preview: Lennar's Earnings
Monday's Market Minute: Gasoline Rising Into The Spring
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings After-Hours Center