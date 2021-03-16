Lennar: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) rose 1.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 60.63% over the past year to $2.04, which beat the estimate of $1.71.
Revenue of $5,325,000,000 higher by 18.20% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,130,000,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Lennar hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $95.72
52-week low was at $25.42
Price action over last quarter: Up 12.57%
Company Overview
After merging with CalAtlantic in February 2018, Lennar has become the largest homebuilder (by revenue) in the United States. The company's homebuilding operations target first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers mainly under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's financial-services segment provides mortgage financing and related services to its homebuyers. Miami-based Lennar is also involved in multifamily construction.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings After-Hours Center