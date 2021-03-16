Aspen Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 28.57% year over year to ($0.09), which missed the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $16,625,000 higher by 32.60% year over year, which beat the estimate of $16,600,000.

Outlook

Aspen Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q4 revenue expected between $18,400,000 and $18,700,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 16, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.aspu.com/ir-calendar/detail/1545/3rd-quarter-2021-financial-results-conference-call

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $13.16

Company's 52-week low was at $4.65

Price action over last quarter: down 31.07%

Company Profile

Aspen Group Inc is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. Its only segment being educational delivery operation using a core infrastructure that serves the curriculum and educational delivery needs of its online and campus students regardless of geography.