Aspen Group: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 28.57% year over year to ($0.09), which missed the estimate of ($0.04).
Revenue of $16,625,000 higher by 32.60% year over year, which beat the estimate of $16,600,000.
Outlook
Aspen Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Q4 revenue expected between $18,400,000 and $18,700,000.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Mar 16, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.aspu.com/ir-calendar/detail/1545/3rd-quarter-2021-financial-results-conference-call
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $13.16
Company's 52-week low was at $4.65
Price action over last quarter: down 31.07%
Company Profile
Aspen Group Inc is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. Its only segment being educational delivery operation using a core infrastructure that serves the curriculum and educational delivery needs of its online and campus students regardless of geography.
