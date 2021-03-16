 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Jabil Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2021 8:30am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) moved higher by 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 154.00% year over year to $1.27, which beat the estimate of $0.95.

Revenue of $6,829,000,000 up by 11.49% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,570,000,000.

Outlook

Jabil said it sees Q3 core EPS of $0.90-$1.10 and net sales of $6.6 billion-$7.2 billion.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 16, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/jbl/mediaframe/43927/indexl.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $49.00

52-week low: $17.63

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.84%

Company Profile

Jabil Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing manufacturing services and solutions. It provides comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services to companies in various industries and end markets. It operates in two segments. The Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment, which is the key revenue driver, is focused around leveraging IT, supply chain design and engineering, technologies largely centered on core electronics. The Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) segment is focused on providing engineering solutions, with an emphasis on material sciences, technologies, and healthcare.

 

Related Articles (JBL)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead of Fed Meeting
5 Stocks To Watch For March 16, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For March 16, 2021
A Preview Of Jabil's Earnings
Understanding Jabil's Ex-Dividend Date
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com