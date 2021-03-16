Recap: Jabil Q2 Earnings

Shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) moved higher by 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 154.00% year over year to $1.27, which beat the estimate of $0.95.

Revenue of $6,829,000,000 up by 11.49% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,570,000,000.

Outlook

Jabil said it sees Q3 core EPS of $0.90-$1.10 and net sales of $6.6 billion-$7.2 billion.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 16, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/jbl/mediaframe/43927/indexl.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $49.00

52-week low: $17.63

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.84%

Company Profile

Jabil Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing manufacturing services and solutions. It provides comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services to companies in various industries and end markets. It operates in two segments. The Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment, which is the key revenue driver, is focused around leveraging IT, supply chain design and engineering, technologies largely centered on core electronics. The Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) segment is focused on providing engineering solutions, with an emphasis on material sciences, technologies, and healthcare.